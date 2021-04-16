Economy

WATCH: How will the JSE fare in the second quarter?

Anchor Group CEO Peter Armitage talks about the sustainability of a global market recovery

16 April 2021 - 09:00 Business Day TV
The JSE. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Global markets are recovering from the crash in 2020, hitting record highs in the first quarter of 2021, as sentiment was driven by the hope of a vaccine-led recovery.

The JSE followed suit, with the all share gaining 9.93% in the first three months of the year.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Anchor Group CEO Peter Armitage about whether the momentum can be sustained into the second quarter.

