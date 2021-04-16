Economy

News Leader

WATCH: How social impact bonds can transform SA’s social services

Intellidex social economy research manager Zoheb Khan talks to Business Day TV about social impact bonds

16 April 2021 - 08:43 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/BORISLAV MARINIC
Picture: 123RF/BORISLAV MARINIC

Intellidex has launched a report on the effect of SA’s first two social impact bonds — Bonds4Jobs and the Impact Bond Innovation Fund.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Intellidex social economy research manager Zoheb Khan for more detail.

