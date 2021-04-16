News Leader
WATCH: How social impact bonds can transform SA’s social services
Intellidex social economy research manager Zoheb Khan talks to Business Day TV about social impact bonds
16 April 2021 - 08:43
Intellidex has launched a report on the effect of SA’s first two social impact bonds — Bonds4Jobs and the Impact Bond Innovation Fund.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Intellidex social economy research manager Zoheb Khan for more detail.
Intellidex social economy research manager Zoheb Khan talks to Business Day TV about social impact bonds
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.