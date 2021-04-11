Economy ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Mining output and retail data to provide barometer BL PREMIUM

SA is bracing for a raft of production and consumption data that will give an indication of the health of the economy as it emerges from the devastation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

On the production side, overall mining output data is expected on Tuesday along with gold and platinum production. The pace of contraction in mining production is expected to ease to -3.4% year on year in February, compared with -6.2% year on year in January, according to the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey...