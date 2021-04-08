Economy

SA factory output falls more than expected in February

Manufacturing output has fallen in all but one of the 21 months to February

08 April 2021 - 13:54 Garth Theunissen
Picture: 123RF/ VADIMALEKCANDR

SA’s manufacturing output contracted more than expected in February led by declines in the output of petroleum, chemicals, rubber, plastics, furniture and metal products.

The country’s overall factory output decreased an annual 2.1% in February, following a revised 4.2% decline the previous month, Stats SA said in a report on Thursday. That was worse than the 0.3% contraction predicted by the median estimate of seven analysts polled by Bloomberg prior to the release of the report. Seasonally adjusted manufacturing production decreased 1.2% in February 2021 compared with the month before.

The largest negative contributors to the February decline came from petroleum, chemical, rubber and plastic products, which shrank 8.4% in February. Basic iron and steel, nonferrous metal products, metal products and machinery output fell 4.8% while furniture and other manufacturing fell 17%. Motor vehicles, parts and accessories and other transport equipment experienced a 13.2% expansion, making this segment a significant positive contributor to the February production data.

Manufacturing output has slumped in all but one of the 21 months to February 2021, with the revised 2.2% expansion in December last year being the only month in that period where production increased. The steady decline in factory output came after SA barely recorded economic growth in 2018 and 2019, with GDP expanding just 0.8% and 0.2% in each of those years, only to be followed by the economic devastation of the Covid-19 pandemic which saw the economy contract 7% in 2020.

2020’s economic contraction was the second-largest annual drop since records began in 1912 and the worst slump since an 11.9% decline in 1920, according to SA Reserve Bank data. That was largely precipitated by the effect of one of the world’s harshest lockdowns, which was implemented by the government in an attempt to prevent the spread of Covid-19 but which saw factories being shuttered for months.

theunisseng@businesslive.co.za

SA gets $1bn Covid-19 emergency loan from Brics Bank

The New Development Bank grants SA a second emergency loan in less than a year to help it cope with the impact of the pandemic
2 hours ago

State’s approach to third-wave threat bodes well for business confidence, says Sacci

The SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry business confidence index fell marginally to 94 points in March amid a third-wave virus threat
1 day ago

SA must reduce policy uncertainty to promote investment, Raymond Parsons says

North West University professor says negative economic factors are still dominating positive ones as policy uncertainty index released for first ...
2 days ago

Household spending plunged more in 2020 than in global financial crisis

Reserve Bank bulletin paints a bleak picture of the effect of the Covid-19 lockdown
1 week ago

