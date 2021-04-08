SA factory output falls more than expected in February

SA’s manufacturing output contracted more than expected in February led by declines in the output of petroleum, chemicals, rubber, plastics, furniture and metal products.

The country’s overall factory output decreased an annual 2.1% in February, following a revised 4.2% decline the previous month, Stats SA said in a report on Thursday. That was worse than the 0.3% contraction predicted by the median estimate of seven analysts polled by Bloomberg prior to the release of the report. Seasonally adjusted manufacturing production decreased 1.2% in February 2021 compared with the month before.

The largest negative contributors to the February decline came from petroleum, chemical, rubber and plastic products, which shrank 8.4% in February. Basic iron and steel, nonferrous metal products, metal products and machinery output fell 4.8% while furniture and other manufacturing fell 17%. Motor vehicles, parts and accessories and other transport equipment experienced a 13.2% expansion, making this segment a significant positive contributor to the February production data.

Manufacturing output has slumped in all but one of the 21 months to February 2021, with the revised 2.2% expansion in December last year being the only month in that period where production increased. The steady decline in factory output came after SA barely recorded economic growth in 2018 and 2019, with GDP expanding just 0.8% and 0.2% in each of those years, only to be followed by the economic devastation of the Covid-19 pandemic which saw the economy contract 7% in 2020.

2020’s economic contraction was the second-largest annual drop since records began in 1912 and the worst slump since an 11.9% decline in 1920, according to SA Reserve Bank data. That was largely precipitated by the effect of one of the world’s harshest lockdowns, which was implemented by the government in an attempt to prevent the spread of Covid-19 but which saw factories being shuttered for months.

