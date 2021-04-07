Economy Business confidence deteriorated slightly in March The SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry business confidence index fell marginally to 94 points in March amid a third-wave virus threat BL PREMIUM

Business confidence deteriorated slightly in March as SA grappled with the threat of a third wave of Covid-19, according to data from the SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Sacci).

Sentiment within business, as measured by the Sacci business confidence index (BCI), fell to a four-month low in March of 94 points. The lobby group is, however, upbeat about an improvement in the coming months. ..