Business confidence deteriorated slightly in March
The SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry business confidence index fell marginally to 94 points in March amid a third-wave virus threat
07 April 2021 - 11:36
Business confidence deteriorated slightly in March as SA grappled with the threat of a third wave of Covid-19, according to data from the SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Sacci).
Sentiment within business, as measured by the Sacci business confidence index (BCI), fell to a four-month low in March of 94 points. The lobby group is, however, upbeat about an improvement in the coming months. ..
