SA and tourism-dependent economies with no vaccines face long slog, IMF warns
The global lender says SA’s economy will grow 3.1% in 2021 and 2% in 2022, showing it will take over two years to recover from 2020’s 7% plunge
06 April 2021 - 18:23
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) became the latest international organisation to upgrade SA's growth outlook, though its forecast came with a warning of a long road to recovery for economies such as SA that rely on tourism and are behind with vaccination programmes.
The IMF’s 3.1% forecast for SA, up from a previous estimate of 2.8% made in January, is just over half what it expects for the global economy. Helped by a rapid vaccination rollout and unprecedented stimulus funded in an era of record-low interest rates, richer countries are expected to recover much faster, though the overall rate for emerging markets will get a boost from China, one of few major economies to grow in 2020...
