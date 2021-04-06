Economy SA and tourism-dependent economies with no vaccines face long slog, IMF warns The global lender says SA’s economy will grow 3.1% in 2021 and 2% in 2022, showing it will take over two years to recover from 2020’s 7% plunge BL PREMIUM

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) became the latest international organisation to upgrade SA's growth outlook, though its forecast came with a warning of a long road to recovery for economies such as SA that rely on tourism and are behind with vaccination programmes.

The IMF’s 3.1% forecast for SA, up from a previous estimate of 2.8% made in January, is just over half what it expects for the global economy. Helped by a rapid vaccination rollout and unprecedented stimulus funded in an era of record-low interest rates, richer countries are expected to recover much faster, though the overall rate for emerging markets will get a boost from China, one of few major economies to grow in 2020...