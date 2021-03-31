Economy

Covid-19 Business Watch

WATCH: First quarter sees inflation trump Covid-19 as dominant theme for asset managers

Michael Avery talks to a panel about the first quarter and how it will shape their asset allocation in the 12 months ahead

31 March 2021 - 14:47 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV

As we look back on the first quarter, the dominant theme has undoubtedly been the rise of inflation as the number one concern for money managers, surpassing concerns about the pandemic for the first time in more than a year.

Michael Avery hosts Peter Armitage, CEO of Anchor capital; Greg Katzenellenbogen, senior portfolio manager at Sanlam Private Wealth; and Mia Kruger, director of research and fund management at Kruger International Asset & Wealth Management, on their view of the first quarter and how it will shape their asset allocation in the 12 months ahead.

