Private-sector credit extension at worst level in over a decade

The rate of private sector credit extension growth moderated to a worse-than-expected 2.62% year on year in February, defying economist expectations of acceleration in a month where SA's second wave of Covid-19 eased.

Credit extension in February, a reflection of economic activity and business and consumer confidence, rose at its slowest rate since July 2010, according to macroeconomics website Trading Economics.

The Bloomberg median forecast, up to last Friday, was for growth to 3.4% in February, from 3.26% in January.

Economists have previously cited strict lending criteria and subdued confidence as reasons why businesses and consumers have shown reluctance to take advantages of low interest rates.

