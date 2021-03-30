Economy

Private-sector credit extension at worst level in over a decade

30 March 2021 - 09:02 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/ANDRIY POPOV
Picture: 123RF/ANDRIY POPOV

The rate of private sector credit extension growth moderated to a worse-than-expected 2.62% year on year in February, defying economist expectations of acceleration in a month where SA's second wave of Covid-19 eased.

Credit extension in February, a reflection of economic activity and business and consumer confidence, rose at its slowest rate since July 2010, according to macroeconomics website Trading Economics.

The Bloomberg median forecast, up to last Friday, was for growth to 3.4% in February, from 3.26% in January.

Economists have previously cited strict lending criteria and subdued confidence as reasons why businesses and consumers have shown reluctance to take advantages of low interest rates.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

CLAIRE BISSEKER: It’s not all doom and gloom for the SA economy

If the government can avoid scoring more lockdown own goals, the economy could bounce back nicely in 2021
Opinion
1 month ago

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Numbers expected to show how recovery is going

Economic data due on jobs, trade, private-sector credit and vehicle sales
Economy
1 day ago

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Manufacturing conditions and car sales in spotlight

Absa manufacturing purchasing managers index for February will be released on Monday
Economy
4 weeks ago

Little evidence of infrastructure drive in budget

Spending on vital projects that drive growth is insufficient, says Nedbank's Nicky Weimar
Economy
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Numbers expected to show how ...
Economy
2.
Absa victory not a silver bullet to prevent ...
Economy
3.
READ IN FULL: Tito Mboweni’s 2021 budget speech
Economy
4.
Public private partnerships ‘key’ to lifting ...
Economy
5.
WATCH: This is how SA can lift investment in ...
Economy

Related Articles

SA must restore economy to escape fiscal logjam, says Sacci

Economy

Private-sector credit rises in December, but demand remains weak

Economy

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: SA set for bumper trade surplus

Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.