Economy Household spending decimated in 2020 as lockdown battered SA's economy The Reserve Bank says last year's contraction in real household spending was more than twice the slump that followed the global financial crisis

The Reserve Bank’s quarterly bulletin makes for grim reading, painting a bleak picture of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the ensuing lockdown on the SA economy that led to a collapse in household spending more than double that seen during the financial crisis a decade a go.

Real final consumption expenditure by households contracted by 5.4% in 2020, the March bulletin released on Tuesday showed. This was more than the contraction in 2009 and compared with a 1% increase in 2019. The drop compares with average increases of 3.2% per annum over the previous 20 years...