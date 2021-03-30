Economy

Formal sector job numbers recovered in last quarter of 2020

Total employment increased 0.8% quarter on quarter in the last three months of 2020, but was still down 5.8% year on year

30 March 2021 - 12:17 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/HERMAN VERWEY
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/HERMAN VERWEY

Formal-sector nonfarm jobs and earnings continued their recovery in the fourth quarter of 2020, but remained well below pre-Covid-19 levels, while permanent positions were under more strain.

Stats SA’s latest quarterly employment statistics (QES) for the three months to end-December showed total employment rose 76,000, or 0.8%, quarter on quarter, but remained 5.8% lower year on year.

Part-time employment increased by 9.2%, or 87,000, from the prior three month period, while full-time employment dipped 0.1%, or by 11,000.

The QES, released on Tuesday, measures employment in the formal, nonagriculture sector across 20,000 businesses, ranging from factories to government entities.

The QES is distinct from Stats SA’s quarterly labour force survey (QLFS), which is a household-based survey that includes informal workers as well as agriculture workers and domestic services.

Total gross earnings paid to employees increased by R60.3bn, or 8.9%, quarter on quarter to end-December, Stats SA said, but was still down R36bn, or 4.6%, year on year.

The increase in total employment in the fourth quarter was led by the trade industry, which added 54,000 employees, and community services, which added 51,000.

Construction saw an 18,000 decline in payrolls, and manufacturing 13,000.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

THE LEX COLUMN: Pandemic creates a tipping point

To what extent should one be obliged to give workers something extra simply for doing their jobs?
Opinion
1 day ago

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Numbers expected to show how recovery is going

Economic data due on jobs, trade, private-sector credit and vehicle sales
Economy
1 day ago

More than 600 staff retrenched as SABC concludes process

The broadcaster has a staggering wage bill of more than R3bn a year for its 3,000 permanent employees
National
1 hour ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Private-sector credit extension at worst level in ...
Economy
2.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Numbers expected to show how ...
Economy
3.
Public private partnerships ‘key’ to lifting ...
Economy
4.
WATCH: This is how SA can lift investment in ...
Economy
5.
READ IN FULL: Tito Mboweni’s 2021 budget speech
Economy

Related Articles

Jobs catastrophe will take years to fix, says economist

Economy

Little evidence of infrastructure drive in budget

Economy

Economy will only recover in 2024, says Pali Lehohla

Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.