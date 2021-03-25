Economy

Economy

WATCH: CPI slows to 8-month low in February

RMB economist Mpho Molopyane talks to Business Day TV about the slow in annual inflation

25 March 2021 - 09:38 Business Day TV
Food prices are expected to soar in 2021, a civil society group has predicted. File photo.
Image: 123RF/ Asawin Klabma

Annual inflation slowed to an 8-month low of 2.9% in February as food prices moderated.

Business Day TV's Alishia Seckam unpacked the print in detail with RMB economist Mpho Molopyane.

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple PodcastsSpotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

