News Leader
WATCH: CPI slows to 8-month low in February
RMB economist Mpho Molopyane talks to Business Day TV about the slow in annual inflation
25 March 2021 - 09:38
Annual inflation slowed to an 8-month low of 2.9% in February as food prices moderated.
Business Day TV's Alishia Seckam unpacked the print in detail with RMB economist Mpho Molopyane.
RMB economist Mpho Molopyane talks to Business Day TV about the slow in annual inflation
Or listen to the full audio:
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.