Economy Reserve Bank holds repo rate at 3.5% The Bank expects economic growth of 3.8% in 2021

The Reserve Bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 3.5% as it judged the risk of a potential future acceleration in inflation outweighed muted price growth at the start of this year.

Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago’s monetary policy committee (MPC) voted unanimously to keep the rate unchanged on Thursday, following a three-day meeting, the group’s second of 2021. The MPC’s decision was in line with the median estimate of 16 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg prior to the decision, all of whom predicted the central bank would hold the rate unchanged as it has since July last year...