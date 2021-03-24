Inflation dips below Reserve Bank target

Consumer inflation moderated more than expected in February, falling back below the lower band of the Reserve Bank’s 3%-6% target for the first time since June 2020.

Inflation, as measured by the annual change in the consumer price index, fell to 2.9% in February from 3.2% in the prior month, Stats SA said in a release on Wednesday.

The Bloomberg consensus had been for inflation to moderate to 3.1%.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 5.2% year on year, and contributed 0.9 of a percentage point to the total headline rate.