Inflation dips below Reserve Bank target
Slowest inflation since June 2020 unlikely to convince Reserve Bank's monetary policy committee to lower benchmark rate further
Consumer inflation moderated more than expected in February, falling back below the lower band of the Reserve Bank’s 3%-6% target for the first time since June 2020.
Inflation, as measured by the annual change in the consumer price index, fell to 2.9% in February from 3.2% in the prior month, Stats SA said in a release on Wednesday.
The Bloomberg consensus had been for inflation to moderate to 3.1%.
Food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 5.2% year on year, and contributed 0.9 of a percentage point to the total headline rate.
The lower-than-expected reading comes ahead of the Reserve Bank’s second monetary policy announcement for 2021 on Thursday, with the consensus that the Bank will keep rates unchanged at 3.5%.
Economists have cited a relatively benign inflation outlook as a reason for the Bank, as well as uncertainty regarding SA’s economic recovery.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.