Inflation dips below Reserve Bank target

Slowest inflation since June 2020 unlikely to convince Reserve Bank's monetary policy committee to lower benchmark rate further

24 March 2021 - 10:44 Karl Gernetzky
Consumer inflation moderated more than expected in February, falling back below the lower band of the Reserve Bank’s 3%-6% target for the first time since June 2020.

Inflation, as measured by the annual change in the consumer price index, fell to 2.9% in February from 3.2% in the prior month, Stats SA said in a release on Wednesday.

The Bloomberg consensus had been for inflation to moderate to 3.1%.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 5.2% year on year, and contributed 0.9 of a percentage point to the total headline rate.

The lower-than-expected reading comes ahead of the Reserve Bank’s second monetary policy announcement for 2021 on Thursday, with the consensus that the Bank will keep rates unchanged at 3.5%.

Economists have cited a relatively benign inflation outlook as a reason for the Bank, as well as uncertainty regarding SA’s economic recovery.

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Reserve Bank likely to turn more hawkish but hikes are a long way off

Strong consensus for rates to remain unchanged this week and for the MPC’s decision to be unanimous
1 day ago

Fitch lifts economic growth forecast for SA to 4.3%

Ratings agency raises estimate for SA's 2021 economic growth to 4.3% from 3.6% previously
5 days ago

Rand to lose key prop in 2021 as current account narrows from biggest surplus in almost two decades

The surplus is at its second highest on record, with SA seeing its first annual surplus in 2020 since 2002
1 week ago

