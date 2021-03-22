Economy ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Reserve Bank likely to turn more hawkish but hikes are a long way off Strong consensus for rates to remain unchanged and for monetary policy committee decision to be unanimous BL PREMIUM

There is a strong consensus that the Reserve Bank will decide unanimously to keep the repo rate on hold this week.

Higher electricity tariffs and oil prices as well as rising global growth and inflation expectations are likely to convert the two members of the monetary policy committee (MPC) that previously voted for a cut to now vote to hold...