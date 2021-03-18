Fitch lifts economic growth forecast for SA to 4.3%
Ratings agency expects interest rates to remain on hold this year with inflation moderate and at 4.4% in final month
18 March 2021 - 17:28
Fitch Ratings, which downgraded SA further into junk status in November, says the country’s economy will expand 4.3% in 2021 and 2.5% in 2022 as it continues on a path of moderate recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.
The ratings agency, which has a BB- sovereign rating on SA’s debt with a negative outlook, lifted its economic growth forecast from a previous estimate of 3.6% last mentioned when it issued a note after finance minister Tito Mboweni’s budget speech on February 24...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now