Economy Fitch lifts economic growth forecast for SA to 4.3% Ratings agency expects interest rates to remain on hold this year with inflation moderate and at 4.4% in final month

Fitch Ratings, which downgraded SA further into junk status in November, says the country’s economy will expand 4.3% in 2021 and 2.5% in 2022 as it continues on a path of moderate recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ratings agency, which has a BB- sovereign rating on SA’s debt with a negative outlook, lifted its economic growth forecast from a previous estimate of 3.6% last mentioned when it issued a note after finance minister Tito Mboweni’s budget speech on February 24...