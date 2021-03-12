Economy

WATCH: The gross domestic problem

Michael Avery talks to a panel about what the latest GDP figures tell us about SA’s economic outlook and business confidence

12 March 2021 - 15:57 Business Day TV
An informal settlement in Honeydew, northwest of Johannesburg. Picture: BAFANA MAHLANGU/ SOWETAN
We counted the costs of one of the severest lockdowns anywhere on earth, this week. It’s the cost, too, of corruption and mismanagement of the economy.

It can be counted in the GDP decline of 7% for the year. It can be counted in the student protests for free education when the cupboard is bare. It can be counted in the brutal police response and the way this tragedy has been seized upon opportunistically by the secretary-general of the governing party facing a corruption trial. It can be counted in the fact that GDP per capita has been declining since 2014, way before Covid-19.

The vaccine rollout splutters along.

Michael Avery speaks to Warwick Lucas, chief investment officer at Galileo Asset Managers; and Raymond Parsons, professor in the School of Business and Governance at North West University, about what the latest GDP figures tell us about SA’s economic outlook and business confidence in 2021 and beyond.

LETTER: SA police head must answer for death outside Wits

The university, students and higher education ministry had nothing to do with the killing
23 hours ago

Prioritising SAA over students is a poor state spending choice

That said, protesting students claim their right to education takes preference over other basic rights, so the government needs to weigh things ...
1 day ago

CLAIRE BISSEKER: The silver lining from SA’s -7% GDP gloom

Despite the rise in unemployment and a devastating Covid-19 second wave, the economy showed resilience in the second half
2 days ago

JUSTICE MALALA: Why the ANC doesn’t know what it doesn’t know

The world has become a menacing place. Listening to some of our populist leaders, one despairs at the level of their ignorance
1 day ago

Is Joburg a sinking city?

If Joburg succeeds, then SA succeeds. But the city is facing huge problems — from needless bureaucratic tangles to an IT nightmare. But amid this ...
1 day ago

