WATCH: The gross domestic problem

We counted the costs of one of the severest lockdowns anywhere on earth, this week. It’s the cost, too, of corruption and mismanagement of the economy.

It can be counted in the GDP decline of 7% for the year. It can be counted in the student protests for free education when the cupboard is bare. It can be counted in the brutal police response and the way this tragedy has been seized upon opportunistically by the secretary-general of the governing party facing a corruption trial. It can be counted in the fact that GDP per capita has been declining since 2014, way before Covid-19.

The vaccine rollout splutters along.

Michael Avery speaks to Warwick Lucas, chief investment officer at Galileo Asset Managers; and Raymond Parsons, professor in the School of Business and Governance at North West University, about what the latest GDP figures tell us about SA’s economic outlook and business confidence in 2021 and beyond.