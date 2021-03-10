News Leader
WATCH: How SA economy suffered worst slump since 1946
Nedbank chief economist Nicky Weimar talks to Business Day TV about the GDP data
10 March 2021 - 08:12
SA has recorded its biggest annual growth slump in more than seven decades. The economy contracted by 7% in 2020, marginally better than the National Treasury’s forecasts.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Nedbank chief economist Nicky Weimar for her view on the data and what it means for the country’s growth trajectory.
Nedbank chief economist Nicky Weimar talks to Business Day TV about the GDP data
Or listen to the full audio:
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.