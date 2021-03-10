Economy

News Leader

WATCH: How SA economy suffered worst slump since 1946

Nedbank chief economist Nicky Weimar talks to Business Day TV about the GDP data

10 March 2021 - 08:12 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/SOLAR SEVEN

SA has recorded its biggest annual growth slump in more than seven decades. The economy contracted by 7% in 2020, marginally better than the National Treasury’s forecasts.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Nedbank chief economist Nicky Weimar for her view on the data and what it means for the country’s growth trajectory.

Nedbank chief economist Nicky Weimar talks to Business Day TV about the GDP data

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple PodcastsSpotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

