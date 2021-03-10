PODCAST | Survey shows 43% of citizens think budget will not affect them

Kloos says the company uses its technology to help people access a broad range of high-quality financial products.

The discussion focuses on a new survey by the company that indicates much apathy about finance minister Tito Mboweni’s recent budget speech. While many in the professional services, government and economics communities care about such issues, the reality is that many South Africans are simply not aware or concerned.

Kloos takes as through a new survey conducted by CompariSure that reveals 39.67% of respondents were not aware that the budget speech was happening, and 16% didn't even know who the finance minister was. Kloos says although the minister painted a very clear picture of the economic devastation left by the nationwide lockdown, he also delivered some good news for consumers, which makes these findings all the more concerning.

The discussion focuses on the key findings from CompariSure’s recent survey on what South Africans thought of the 2021 Budget Speech; how South Africans are feeling about the direction of SA's economy; and some positive take-outs from what the data in the survey revealed.

Kloos also talks about how these economic issues affect the insurance industry.

