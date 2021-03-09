Economy contracted 7% in 2020
Better-than-expected economic expansion of 6.3% in the last quarter did little to offset full-year contraction of 7%
09 March 2021 - 12:08
SA’s fourth-quarter economic growth rate, which showed the economy grew at a seasonally adjusted and annualised 6.3%, wasn’t enough to offset the expected slump in full-year GDP, which contracted by 7% in 2020, Statis SA said on Tuesday.
The economy’s growth rate in the final three months of 2020 was better than the anticipated 5.6% adjusted quarter-on-quarter expansion predicted by the median estimate of 15 economists surveyed by Bloomberg prior to the release...
