WATCH: EU highlights obstacles to a bright green economic recovery

Michael Avery talks to a panel about the obstacles to unlocking the nation’s green economic recovery potential

03 March 2021 - 14:48 Business Day TV
Eskom's Koeberg Nuclear Power Station near Cape Town. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Eskom's Koeberg Nuclear Power Station near Cape Town. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

2021 could be crucial for an inclusive global, green recovery that focuses on renewable energy, green jobs, and ensures social protection for the most vulnerable in SA, but, as energy expert Prof Anton Eberhard pointed out in the Sunday Times, ministers are holding up energy reforms, keeping SA in the dark.

A trillion rand needs to be invested in new power in SA over the next decade to restore energy security. Opening up the electricity sector to huge flows of private investment in generation capacity is now our only option, but key enabling reforms still have to be enacted.

Michael Avery spoke to EU ambassador to SA, Dr Riina Kionka; and Joanne Yawitch, CEO of the National Business Initiative, about the obstacles to unlocking the nation’s green potential.

