WATCH: Budget 2021: will it be enough to save SA?
The Wits school of economics and finance partnered with Business Day to host a public discussion to analyse the budget
26 February 2021 - 12:25
The Wits School of Economics and Finance partnered with Business Day to host a public discussion to analyse the budget that finance minister Tito Mboweni delivered on February 24 2021. Moderated by Business Day editor Lukanyo Mnyanda, the panel includes Busi Mavuso from Business Leadership SA, Lebo Mulaisi from Cosatu, Hilary Joffe from Business Times and Fatima Bhoola from Wits's school of economics and finance.
The Wits School of Economics and Finance partnered with Business Day to host a public discussion to analyse the budget that Minister Tito Mboweni delivered on 24 February 2021.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.