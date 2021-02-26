Economy Seifsa welcomes infrastructure drive but calls for policy intervention Economic recovery plans will provide a jolt for the steel industry, but many of its biggest problems existed long before the pandemic BL PREMIUM

The Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa (Seifsa) has welcomed the government’s infrastructure investment drive, which it expects will provide a boost for SA’s down-trodden metals and engineering (M&E) sector. It has warned, however, that sustainable policy interventions are needed.

In its State of the Metals and Engineering Sector Report 2020-2022, released on Friday, Seifsa said the M&E sector was not immune to the effects of the pandemic in 2020 and also suffered the devastating economic impact of lockdowns. The sector is a crucial supplier of inputs into major sectors such as construction and other manufacturing sub-industries. Seifsa represents 1,223 companies employing about 167,000 employees...