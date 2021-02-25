Economy

WATCH: Ismail Momoniat on the 2021/2022 budget

Treasury deputy director-general Ismail Momoniat talks to Business Day TV about the government’s spending plans

25 February 2021 - 07:57 Business Day TV
Finance minister Tito Mboweni delivers his 2021 budget speech in parliament in Cape Town on February 24 2021. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ESA ALEXANDER​
Finance minister Tito Mboweni has delivered the national budget in parliament.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Treasury deputy director-general Ismail Momoniat about the government’s spending plans.

