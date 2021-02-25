WATCH: Ismail Momoniat on the 2021/2022 budget
Treasury deputy director-general Ismail Momoniat talks to Business Day TV about the government’s spending plans
25 February 2021 - 07:57
Finance minister Tito Mboweni has delivered the national budget in parliament.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Treasury deputy director-general Ismail Momoniat about the government’s spending plans.
