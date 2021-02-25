WATCH | Budget 2021: What Tito Mboweni didn’t say
Business Day editor Lukanyo Mnyanda and Efficient Group chief economist Dawie Roodt dissect the budget speech
25 February 2021 - 09:04
Business Day editor Lukanyo Mnyanda joined Dawie Roodt, director and chief economist of Efficient Group, to talk about the 2021 budget speech delivered on February 24 2021 by finance minister Tito Mboweni
