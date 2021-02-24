Economy

WATCH LIVE: Tito Mboweni’s 2021 budget speech

Watch the live stream of the much anticipated 2021/2022 budget speech in parliament below

24 February 2021 - 13:30
Finance minister Tito Mboweni. Picture: RUVAN BOSHOFF
Finance minister Tito Mboweni. Picture: RUVAN BOSHOFF

Finance minister Tito Mboweni presents, arguably, the most difficult budget since the dawn of democracy, with the SA economy in a precarious position after the arrival of Covid-19 at a time when the country was already struggling with a recession.

Watch the live stream of the much anticipated Mboweni 2021/2022 budget speech in parliament below.

The finance minister delivers his budget for the year.

Mboweni’s budget: 12 items on the wishlist

Striking the right balance between providing relief and improving the fiscal prognosis of the country will be imperative in today’s budget
Opinion
7 hours ago

The 2021 budget, like the vaccine rollout, dare not fail

Prioritising vaccination is by far the most effective way of giving SA the best possible chance to get back on the road to health and economic ...
Opinion
1 day ago

PODCAST | As budget looms, what tax hikes can be expected?

Evan Pickworth asks ENSafrica tax executive Kazi Mbangeleli
Business
1 day ago

BUSI MAVUSO: Expect some good news but the hippo’s mouth is still widen open

Structural reform to drive higher levels of growth is the only long-term solution to our economic woes
Opinion
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Jobs catastrophe will take years to fix, says ...
Economy
2.
February 24 confirmed for 2021 budget speech
Economy
3.
WATCH: The battle of ideas about SA’s economy
Economy
4.
High earners’ exodus may limit room for tax hikes
Economy
5.
WATCH IN FULL: Budget speech 2020
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.