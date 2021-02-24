Fitch still doubtful of SA’s ability to implement consolidation
Credit ratings agency flags risks government’s consolidation efforts, notably the political difficulties of delivery on public sector pay cuts
24 February 2021 - 21:14
Though the 2021 budget showed an improvement in SA’s fiscal trajectory “severe challenges to the government's ability to implement consolidation persist”, Fitch Ratings warned on Wednesday evening.
The statement followed finance minister Tito Mboweni’s delivery of the budget, which held firm on fiscal consolidations commitments — including a wage freeze for public servants as part of efforts to rein in the government’s deficit and debt levels. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now