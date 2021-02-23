Unemployment rate reached 32.5% in fourth quarter of 2020

SA’s official unemployment rate reached another record during the fourth quarter of 2020, rising to 32.5%, according to data from Stats SA, released on Tuesday.

The increase in joblessness from the third quarter’s 30.8% sets an all-time high for Stat SA’s quarterly labour force survey (QLFS), which began in 2008, and underscores the fragility of the country’s partial economic recovery as it continues to grapple with the effects of the coronavirus.

The unemployment numbers come just a day before the national budget, to be delivered by finance minister Tito Mboweni on February 24.

Mboweni is expected to outline efforts to right the country’s embattled finances, as well as provide an update on structural reforms meant to unlock investment in the economy to lift growth and create jobs.

The figures exceeded expectations for a rise to 31.5% according to a Bloomberg poll.

Though the number of employed people increased by 333,000 during the fourth quarter of 2020 to reach 15-million, this was outpaced by the rise in the number of unemployed, which increased by 701,000 to 7.2-million compared to the third quarter.

The agency’s survey follows the release of the National Income Dynamics Study — Coronavirus Rapid Mobile Survey (Nids-Cram), which suggested that after the lockdown was eased between June and October 2020, about 2.1-million jobs were regained.

The country’s expanded definition of unemployment — which includes those who have given up looking for jobs — did, however, decline somewhat from the third quarter falling to 42.6% from 43.1%.

