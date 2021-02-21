Economy ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: SA’s budget hole and jobs in focus Despite a slew of bad news, the picture is a bit better than initially expected BL PREMIUM

In a week packed with economic data, finance minister Tito Mboweni is likely to hog the spotlight on Wednesday as global investors and SA citizens wait to see how much progress has been made in reining in the ballooning budget deficit.

Covid-19 has cut into tax revenue, plunged SA deep into recession and seen the country pushed further into junk status by ratings agencies, but economists now expect the news to be a little better than previously expected...