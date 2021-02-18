Economy

covid-19 Business Watch

WATCH: Data shows surprising jobs bounce back

Michael Avery talks to a panel about the surprising job bounce back since the start of the pandemic

18 February 2021 - 14:54 Business Day TV
People queue to apply for Unemployment Insurance Fund benefits. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/NARDUS ENGELBRECHT
People queue to apply for Unemployment Insurance Fund benefits. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/NARDUS ENGELBRECHT

During the peak of the first Covid-19 wave in 2020, a study conducted by an academic consortium that became known as Nids Cram offered policymakers unrivalled insights into the almost real-time effects of the coronavirus lockdown on households across the country.

On Wednesday, Wave 3 was published and the findings are equally fascinating, as the bounce back in jobs has been as impressive as the fall was frightening. More than two-million South Africans found work between June 2020 and October 2020, according to the latest round of data from the Nids-Cram survey. But hunger — and child hunger in particular — persists.

Michael Avery spoke to two of the lead researchers — Nic Spaull, an economist at Stellenbosch University and Reza Daniels, associate professor in the School of Economics at the University of Cape Town (UCT) — as well as Rudi Dicks, head of the project management office inside the Presidency.

Michael Avery talks to a panel about the surprising job bounce back since the start of the pandemic

The big jobs bounce-back: 2-million jobs return — but will they stay?

More than 2-million South Africans found work between June and October 2020, according to the latest round of data from the Nids-Cram survey. But ...
Features
1 day ago

Jobs data show a bounce in late 2020

However, increased hunger is a point of concern and a survey indicates a large chunk of South Africans are only sometimes employed
Economy
1 day ago

Child hunger: Keeping the wolf from the door

Despite a bounce-back in jobs, child hunger in SA has persisted. Grants are a huge help, but SA also needs a healthy economy to be able to address ...
Features
1 day ago

Bell Equipment asks for protection for staying in SA

Earth-moving equipment supplier says it needs help against competition that enjoys cheap borrowing
Companies
20 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Retail had its worst year on record
Economy
2.
Jobs data show a bounce in late 2020
Economy
3.
Managing wages and vaccines key to opening SA to ...
Economy
4.
February 24 confirmed for 2021 budget speech
Economy
5.
A good-news budget expected but big risks on the ...
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.