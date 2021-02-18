Economy FOREIGN INVESTMENT Two keys to opening SA doors to stimulus, says Goldman boss Jonathan Penkin says international investors see the country’s rising public debt path as its biggest weakness BL PREMIUM

The boss of the local arm of one of the world’s largest investment banks, Goldman Sachs, says the management of the vaccine rollout and the manner in which the government addresses the public sector wage bill are critical to opening the doors to increased foreign investment in SA.

Jonathan Penkin, the recently appointed CEO of Goldman Sachs SA division, said ahead of the budget speech by finance minister Tito Mboweni next week that international investors see the country’s rising public debt path as its biggest weakness...