Economy

Business Day Spotlight

PODCAST | How AI can help SA navigate itself out of its energy crisis

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Mark Nasila, chief analytics officer in FNB’s chief risk office

17 February 2021 - 12:47 Mudiwa Gavaza
Picture: Alon Skuy/The Times
Picture: Alon Skuy/The Times

In this edition of Business Day Spotlight, we talk about how artificial intelligence (AI) could be used to solve SA’s energy crisis.

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Dr Mark Nasila, chief analytics officer in FNB’s chief risk office, to discuss the issues.

Join the discussion:

Nasila is an advocate of the idea of using AI and other technologies such as smart grids to reduce the level of human error involved in producing a necessary resource such as electricity. At a time when one of the main causes of load-shedding is unplanned maintenance, such systems could prove crucial.

Business Day Spotlight host Mudiwa Gavaza. Picture: DOROTHY KGOSI.
Business Day Spotlight host Mudiwa Gavaza. Picture: DOROTHY KGOSI.

Nasila uses examples such as the application of drones to inspect certain parts of a power station that would otherwise be dangerous for human engineers, of where and how technology could be used in the system.

The discussion also focuses on how to make SA a technology-led economy while addressing concerns that machines could take jobs away from South Africans, and changes to current education standards to make AI widely understood and applied across various industries.

For more episodes, click here.

Engage on Twitter at #BDSpotlight

Subscribe: iono.fm Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

 Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE production.

PODCAST | The economic implications of Sona 2021

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Annabel Bishop, chief economist at Investec; and Dawie Roodt, chief economist at Efficient Group
Economy
4 days ago

PODCAST | Increasing financial literacy in SA through writing fiction

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Malcolm Fair, MD at global investment firm RisCura; and author Angela Makholwa
National
6 days ago

PODCAST | How the Employment Equity Amendment Bill could affect your firm

Lauren Salt, an executive in the employment department at law firm, ENSafrica, talks about the bill, its pros and cons
National
1 week ago

PODCAST | Government has all but abandoned restaurants, says industry association

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Wendy Alberts, CEO of the Restaurants Association of SA, to discuss the issues
Companies
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
A good-news budget expected but big risks on the ...
Economy
2.
Agricultural exports soar to near record level
Economy
3.
February 24 confirmed for 2021 budget speech
Economy
4.
WATCH: What will be inside the 2021 budget?
Economy
5.
Consumer inflation accelerated slightly in January
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.