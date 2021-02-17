Business Day Spotlight
PODCAST | How AI can help SA navigate itself out of its energy crisis
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Mark Nasila, chief analytics officer in FNB’s chief risk office
In this edition of Business Day Spotlight, we talk about how artificial intelligence (AI) could be used to solve SA’s energy crisis.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Dr Mark Nasila, chief analytics officer in FNB’s chief risk office, to discuss the issues.
Join the discussion:
Nasila is an advocate of the idea of using AI and other technologies such as smart grids to reduce the level of human error involved in producing a necessary resource such as electricity. At a time when one of the main causes of load-shedding is unplanned maintenance, such systems could prove crucial.
Nasila uses examples such as the application of drones to inspect certain parts of a power station that would otherwise be dangerous for human engineers, of where and how technology could be used in the system.
The discussion also focuses on how to make SA a technology-led economy while addressing concerns that machines could take jobs away from South Africans, and changes to current education standards to make AI widely understood and applied across various industries.
For more episodes, click here.
Engage on Twitter at #BDSpotlight
Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
• Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE production.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.