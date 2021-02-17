Economy ECONOMY Jobs data show a bounce in late 2020 However, increased hunger is a point of concern and a survey indicates a large chunk of South Africans are only sometimes employed BL PREMIUM

There was a strong bounce-back in employment with the easing of the lockdown in the last quarter of 2020, with 2.1-million people finding work again after the loss of 2.8-million jobs recorded in July.

This is the finding of the Nids-Cram survey, a social survey of the effect of the pandemic and the lockdown on a sample of about 6,000 individuals, conducted by 30 academics at several universities...