Economy Job numbers bounced back in last quarter of 2020 However, increased hunger is a point of concern and a survey indicates a large chunk of South Africans are only sometimes employed BL PREMIUM

There was a strong bounceback in employment with the easing of the lockdown in the last quarter of 2020, with 2.1-million finding work again after the loss of 2.8-million jobs recorded in July.

This is the finding of the Nids-Cram survey, a social survey of the impact of the pandemic and the lockdown on a sample of some 6,000 individuals, conducted by 30 academics at several universities. The group released their third set of results from surveys conducted in October to December on Wednesday...