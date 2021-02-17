Job numbers bounced back in last quarter of 2020
However, increased hunger is a point of concern and a survey indicates a large chunk of South Africans are only sometimes employed
17 February 2021 - 15:07
There was a strong bounceback in employment with the easing of the lockdown in the last quarter of 2020, with 2.1-million finding work again after the loss of 2.8-million jobs recorded in July.
This is the finding of the Nids-Cram survey, a social survey of the impact of the pandemic and the lockdown on a sample of some 6,000 individuals, conducted by 30 academics at several universities. The group released their third set of results from surveys conducted in October to December on Wednesday...
