WATCH: What Saica wants Tito Mboweni to do with taxes

SA Institute of Chartered Accountants project director for tax advocacy Sharon Smulders talks to Business Day TV

16 February 2021 - 07:32 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/RAZI HUSIN
Picture: 123RF/RAZI HUSIN

Finance minister Tito Mboweni will table the national budget next week and taxes are expected to be a focal point in the spending plan.

Business Day TV spoke to Sharon Smulders, project director for tax advocacy at SA Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica), for some tips for the minister ahead of his address.

