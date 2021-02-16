News Leader
WATCH: What Saica wants Tito Mboweni to do with taxes
SA Institute of Chartered Accountants project director for tax advocacy Sharon Smulders talks to Business Day TV
16 February 2021 - 07:32
Finance minister Tito Mboweni will table the national budget next week and taxes are expected to be a focal point in the spending plan.
Business Day TV spoke to Sharon Smulders, project director for tax advocacy at SA Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica), for some tips for the minister ahead of his address.
