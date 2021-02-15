Economy

WATCH: How government plans to fund infrastructure projects

RMB investment strategist Elena Ilkova talks to Business Day TV about the government’s plans for infrastructure and economic development

15 February 2021 - 07:30 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/UFUK ZIVANA
Picture: 123RF/UFUK ZIVANA

The government has emphasised that infrastructure is critical for economic development, and that a clear plan for funding and financing infrastructure would be necessary to accelerate investment.

Business Day TV spoke to RMB investment strategist Elena Ilkova for more detail.​

Or listen to the full audio:

