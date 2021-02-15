News Leader
WATCH: How government plans to fund infrastructure projects
RMB investment strategist Elena Ilkova talks to Business Day TV about the government’s plans for infrastructure and economic development
15 February 2021 - 07:30
The government has emphasised that infrastructure is critical for economic development, and that a clear plan for funding and financing infrastructure would be necessary to accelerate investment.
Business Day TV spoke to RMB investment strategist Elena Ilkova for more detail.
RMB investment strategist Elena Ilkova talks to Business Day TV about the government’s plans for infrastructure and economic development
Or listen to the full audio:
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.