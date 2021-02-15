Agricultural exports soar to near record level
Large domestic output, good weather and a weak rand make SA’s farm produce more competitive in export markets
15 February 2021 - 18:50
Despite pandemic-induced economic uncertainty, SA’s agricultural sector is flourishing, with the country shipping $10.2bn (about R150bn) worth of produce in 2020 or 3% more than in the previous year.
This is the second-highest level after the record export value of $10.7bn in 2018, according to data issued on Monday by the Agricultural Business Chamber of SA (Agbiz). ..
