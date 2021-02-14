ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Muted economic data expected to reflect ongoing weakness
Rising food and fuel prices to cause slight uptick in consumer inflation
14 February 2021 - 16:13
The week ahead will be light in terms of economic data releases, with consumer inflation likely to have ticked up on rising food and fuel prices, while retail sales data is expected to reflect a disappointing festive season and the weak state of the SA consumer.
Economists expect the headline consumer price index (CPI), which is due out on Wednesday, to have lifted to 3.3% year on year in January from 3.1% year on year in December. Core inflation is likely to have remained flat or declined slightly given the absence of demand pressures in the economy...
