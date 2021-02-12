PODCAST | The economic implications of Sona 2021

The consensus is that both private- and public-sector players will be looking to finance minister, Tito Mboweni’s upcoming national Budget Review for details on how the government will fund its activities. Bishop and Roodt debate the merits of increased taxes, grants, the minimum wage, SA’s credit rating, international investor sentiment, the effect of Covid-19, as well as the state of public finances.

The discussion ends with a look at the increasing incidence of load-shedding over January and February, and posit this might be an issue for the rest of the year.

