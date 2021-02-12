Economy

PODCAST | The economic implications of Sona 2021

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Annabel Bishop, chief economist at Investec; and Dawie Roodt, chief economist at Efficient Group

12 February 2021 - 13:38 Mudiwa Gavaza
President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives to deliver his state of the nation address. Picture: GCIS/ELMOND JIYANE

In this edition of Business Day Spotlight, we talk about the economic implications of the state of the nation address (Sona) by President Cyril Ramaphosa. 

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Annabel Bishop, chief economist at Investec; and Dawie Roodt, chief economist at Efficient Group for a comprehensive examination of the speech.

Bishop and Roodt give their initial impressions of the president’s remarks before discussing the implications for business.

Business Day Spotlight host Mudiwa Gavaza. Picture: DOROTHY KGOSI.

The consensus is that both private- and public-sector players will be looking to finance minister, Tito Mboweni’s upcoming national Budget Review for details on how the government will fund its activities. Bishop and Roodt debate the merits of increased taxes, grants, the minimum wage, SA’s credit rating, international investor sentiment, the effect of Covid-19, as well as the state of public finances. 

The discussion ends with a look at the increasing incidence of load-shedding over January and February, and posit this might be an issue for the rest of the year. 

