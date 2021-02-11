WATCH: Will SA’s vaccine drive kick-start the economy?

SA’s vaccine rollout is not going as planned with recent research showing that the AstraZeneca shot is less effective against the strain of the a Covid-19 virus that is prevalent in the country.

This has prompted the state to rethink its strategy and talks are under way to see if SA can swap the AstraZeneca shots it has already secured for vaccines from other companies. But while this plays out, a recent report by Euler Hermes and Allianz shows that once the vaccine rollout gets going, it has the potential to supercharge economic growth.

Business Day TV spoke to Ludovic Subran, chief economist at Allianz, for more on the findings of that report.