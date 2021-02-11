Economy Covid-19-ravaged 2020 a dire year for mining and manufacturing Mining production fell 10.7% and manufacturing fell 11%, its worst level since 2009 BL PREMIUM

Data released on Thursday cemented 2020 as one of the worst years in more than a decade for mining and manufacturing production — both levelled by the coronavirus pandemic and economic lockdowns.

Though the most recent figures for December came in better than the market expected in both sectors, the overall annual declines underscored that SA’s industrial base is set for a long slow haul to recovery, say economists...