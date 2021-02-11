Covid-19-ravaged 2020 a dire year for mining and manufacturing
Mining production fell 10.7% and manufacturing fell 11%, its worst level since 2009
11 February 2021 - 17:51
Data released on Thursday cemented 2020 as one of the worst years in more than a decade for mining and manufacturing production — both levelled by the coronavirus pandemic and economic lockdowns.
Though the most recent figures for December came in better than the market expected in both sectors, the overall annual declines underscored that SA’s industrial base is set for a long slow haul to recovery, say economists...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now