Economy Vaccine hitch won't derail SA's recovery, says economist Recent setback in the rollout is just 'a bump in the road', says Standard Bank's Goolam Ballim

The challenges to the government’s vaccine rollout plan, which is pivotal to reigniting confidence in the economy, are unlikely to be a big stumbling block to SA’s recovery, Standard Bank’s chief economist, Goolam Ballim, said on Wednesday.

The bank is forecasting SA will grow 4.6% in 2021, a view that is more upbeat than many other market predictions, including those of the IMF and the SA Reserve Bank, which are expecting growth of 2.8% and 3.6%, respectively...