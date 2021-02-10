Vaccine hitch won’t derail SA’s recovery, says economist
Recent setback in the rollout is just ‘a bump in the road’, says Standard Bank's Goolam Ballim
10 February 2021 - 19:48
The challenges to the government’s vaccine rollout plan, which is pivotal to reigniting confidence in the economy, are unlikely to be a big stumbling block to SA’s recovery, Standard Bank’s chief economist, Goolam Ballim, said on Wednesday.
The bank is forecasting SA will grow 4.6% in 2021, a view that is more upbeat than many other market predictions, including those of the IMF and the SA Reserve Bank, which are expecting growth of 2.8% and 3.6%, respectively...
