SA must restore economy to escape fiscal logjam, says Sacci After the worst year for business on record, the chamber hopes the Sona will make clear the country's structural economic reforms

In the wake of the worst year for business confidence on record, SA must prioritise economic restoration as well as deal with the hazard of the Covid-19 pandemic to escape the “fiscal logjam” it finds itself in, the SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Sacci) said on Wednesday.

Given SA’s unsustainable fiscal position “caused by excesses of the past and structural economic challenges”, the Budget Review later in February will be a “watershed event” in outlining the medium-term corrections of public finances, Sacci said in a statement about its latest business confidence index (BCI) figures. ..