PRESIDENCY UPDATE Ramaphosa's public jobs scheme in doubt Future of the presidential public employment programme is uncertain as concerns grow that it will not be funded in the budget

The future of the presidential public employment programme, which promised to put 700,000 people into temporary jobs over six months as a major part of the Covid-19 economic stimulus package, is uncertain as concerns grow that it will not be funded in the budget.

In his speech at the announcement of the R500bn stimulus package in April last year, Ramaphosa promised backing of R100bn while championing the initiative...