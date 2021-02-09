Economy SA facing widespread fiscal pressures, says Moody’s The agency, which down graded SA further into junk status in November 2020, has the country on a negative outlook BL PREMIUM

Ratings agency Moody’s Investors Service, which downgraded SA in November 2020, warned that the country faces increasingly strong and widespread fiscal pressures, amid persistently low growth and limited progress on structural reforms.

The ratings agency, which has SA on a negative outlook, said in a recent credit opinion that it would likely downgrade SA’s ratings further if it concludes that the country’s debt burden, as well as pressure on debt affordability were to rise faster, and for longer, than it is forecasting. ..