ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Industrial data and business confidence in focus

The momentum of the recovery in manufacturing after the third-quarter rebound has been showing signs of slippage

07 February 2021 - 17:06 Lynley Donnelly

On the data front mining and manufacturing production figures for December will be the main economic focus of the week and will signal SA’s industrial performance as it closed out the year.

The momentum of the recovery in manufacturing — after the rebound in the third quarter of 2020, as the economy reopened — has been showing signs of slippage...

