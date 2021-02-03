Economy SA’s loan guarantee scheme runs aground on risk aversion and strict criteria Previous undertakings by President Cyril Ramaphosa to boost take-up haven't delivered, with just a fraction of intended R200bn extended to small enterprises BL PREMIUM

The loan guarantee scheme that was touted as a major intervention by President Ramaphosa to arrest the economic damage wrought by hard lockdowns looks set to miss even its own downgraded targets, with just under 9% of its original R200bn allocated to struggling businesses.

Despite the government using the total figure as a key component of its stimulus, accounting for 40% of the R500bn cited by Ramaphosa, Banking Association SA (Basa) data showed that by January 16 small businesses had received just R17.84bn. Basa previously said it expected R24bn to be taken up by the end of January. That's been revised down to R18.9bn. ..