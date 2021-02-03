Economy GUARANTEE SCHEME Business support loans fall short of already low bar Previous undertakings by President Cyril Ramaphosa to boost take-up haven't delivered, with just a fraction of intended R200bn extended to small enterprises BL PREMIUM

The loan guarantee scheme that was touted as a major intervention by President Cyril Ramaphosa to arrest the economic damage wrought by hard lockdowns looks set to miss even its own downgraded targets, with just under 9% of its original R200bn allocated to struggling businesses.

Despite the government using the total figure as a key component of its stimulus, accounting for 40% of the R500bn cited by Ramaphosa, Banking Association SA (Basa) data showed that by January 16 small businesses had received just R17.84bn...