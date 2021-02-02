News Leader
WATCH: Why the Absa PMI edged up slightly in January
Absa senior economist Miyelani Maluleke talks to Business Day TV about the mood among factory owners
02 February 2021 - 08:46
Absa’s purchasing managers index (PMI) ticked up to 50.9 index points in January from 50.3 in December.
But while the print is still above the 50-point mark that separates expansion from contraction, there are concerns that the data indicates economic recovery will be slow.
Business Day TV spoke to Miyelani Maluleke, senior economist at Absa for more insight.
Or listen to the full audio:
