WATCH: Why the Absa PMI edged up slightly in January

Absa senior economist Miyelani Maluleke talks to Business Day TV about the mood among factory owners

02 February 2021 - 08:46 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/MOOV STOCK

Absa’s purchasing managers index (PMI) ticked up to 50.9 index points in January from 50.3 in December.

But while the print is still above the 50-point mark that separates expansion from contraction, there are concerns that the data indicates economic recovery will be slow.

Business Day TV spoke to Miyelani Maluleke, senior economist at Absa for more insight.

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple PodcastsSpotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Manufacturing sector ticked up slightly in January

Though the headline ABSA PMI was up, business activity remained under pressure from load-shedding and pandemic restrictions
Economy
23 hours ago

Global PMIs show uneven recovery amid supply crunch and renewed lockdowns

Manufacturing activity continues to support economies as factories remain open during lockdowns, but recovery is fragile and uneven
World
18 hours ago

Poor manufacturing data points to difficult recovery for SA

The 3.5% year-on-year decline in output for November came before a renewed wave of Covid-19 infections and deeper lockdown measures
Economy
2 weeks ago

Private sector business conditions little changed in December

The latest IHS Markit SA PMI shows output was broadly stable, but fears of further Covid-19 restrictions weighed heavily
Economy
3 weeks ago

