Economy Pandemic amplifies SA's fixed investment slide — Nedbank Value of investment projects slide to R66.2bn in 2020, the lowest since 2004, according to the bank's capital expenditure project listing

The number of large investment projects in SA’s economy fell to the lowest levels in more than two decades during 2020, as the coronavirus worsened a trend of shrinking capital expenditure by both private firms and government, according to research from Nedbank.

The advent of the pandemic in SA — already beset by investment deterrents such as an unreliable electricity supply and policy uncertainty — had a devastating effect on investment plans in 2020, according to the bank’s latest capital expenditure project listing report, which measures any projects over R20m. ..