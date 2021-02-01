New-car sales start the year on a low note
But exporters push shipments up by almost 40% from a year ago
01 February 2021 - 14:57
UPDATED 01 February 2021 - 19:31
It is not the way it wanted to start 2021 but the motor industry says it can live with January’s new-vehicle sales, which were down sharply from a year earlier.
Four days after Toyota SA CEO Andrew Kirby forecast 21% market growth for the full year, the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of SA (Naamsa), of which he is president, on Monday reported January sales of 34,784 cars and commercial vehicles. That was 13.9% lower than the 40,413 in the corresponding month of 2020...
